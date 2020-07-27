Dopo 26 anni di attività Gavin Brown chiude la sua galleria per unirsi al team di Barbara Gladstone

Gavin Brown mentre visita Frieze presso Randalls Island. © Patrick McMullan.
LaToya Ruby Frazier. Veduta dell’installazione presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2017. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Arthur Jafa, Love is the Message, the Message is Death, 2016. Video, colore, sonoro. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Ed Atkins, “I like spit now”. Installation view at Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2020. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Alex Katz. Veduta della mostra presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2019. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Rirkrit Tiravanija, “skip the bruising of the eskimos to the exquisite words vs. if I give you a penny you can give me a pair of scissors”. Veduta della mostra presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2017. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Frances Stark, According to this…, 2018. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Kerstin Brätsch, “Maler, Den Pinsel, Prüfend, The 2nd Quasi, Sunrise to Sunset”. Veduta dell’installazione presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2012. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Rachel Rose. Veduta della mostra presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2017. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Joan Jonas, “what is found in the windowless house is true”. Veduta della mostra presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York, 2017. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Mark Leckey, “UniAddDumThs”. Veduta della mostra presso Gavin Brown’s enterprise, Sant’Andrea de Scaphis, Rome, 2016. Courtesy l’artista e Gavin Brown’s enterprise, New York / Roma.
Gavin Brown ha annunciato la chiusura della propria galleria dopo 26 anni di attività per unirsi al team di Gladstone Gallery.
Questa partnership segna un momento storico per il mercato dell’arte, e avrà un forte impatto sul settore dell’arte contemporanea a livello globale. Guardando al futuro, questa mossa potrebbe riflettere un nuovo modo di adattarsi ai cambiamenti che mondo dell’arte sta vivendo oggi: la fusione delle due gallerie amplierà il loro circuito, mettendo però fine alla storia di una galleria che ha dato inizio alla carriera di molti artisti di spicco come Peter Doig e Urs Fischer.
Gladstone accoglierà 10 artisti precedentemente rappresentati da Gavin Brown’s Enterprise: Joan Jonas, il video artista Ed Atkins, il vincitore della Biennale di Venezia Arthur Jafa, e Alex Katz. Anche Rirkrit Tiravanija, Mark Leckey e Frances Stark si uniranno alla famiglia Gladstone. Artisti di lunga data come Rachel Rose, LaToya Ruby Frazier e Kerstin Brätsch seguiranno Gavin Brown in questa collaborazione.