Bedros Yeretzian “You Are Free” Diana / Milano

Drawings based on an American Apparel graphic plus three works using a readymade stencil of a despondent angel. The show’s called “You Are Free.”

Cities 1, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Angel 1, 2025, enamel on wood, 40.6×50.8 cm

Cities 2, 2025, charcoal on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 3, 2025, charcoal on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 4, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 5, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 6, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Angel 2, 2025, enamel on wood, 40.6×50.8 cm

Cities 7, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 8, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 9, 2025, charcoal on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 10, 2025, charcoal on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Cities 11, 2025, graphite on paper, 45.7×61 cm

Angel 3, 2025, enamel on wood, 40.6×50.8 cm

Status, 2024, strobe light, dimensions variable