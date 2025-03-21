Édouard Nardon “The long invisible hand slowly unlocks the tinted window” The Address / Brescia

“It is a hidden stone and buried in a deep fountain
And cast in the ways and covered with dirt
This one stone hath all names
This stone is a stone and no stone
It is a bird and no bird
It is Jupiter, Mars, Sol, Venus,
And Luna
Now silver, now gold, and now an element
Now water, now wine, now blood
Now virgin’s milk, now spume of the sea, or vinegar
Now sal gemme, now common salt
Now auri pigmentum
Now the purged sea purified with sulphur
And thus they figure it because they would not reveal it to the ignorant
Nor conceal it from those that are wise
And that the copper which is handled be not distributed to fools
This only Luna is called by all names.”
Softly, in the silent evening, hidden by the shadows of a soundproof fortress,
the long invisible hand slowly unlocks the tinted window.
EN — Los Angeles, 2025