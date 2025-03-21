Édouard Nardon “The long invisible hand slowly unlocks the tinted window” The Address / Brescia

“It is a hidden stone and buried in a deep fountain

And cast in the ways and covered with dirt

This one stone hath all names

This stone is a stone and no stone

It is a bird and no bird

It is Jupiter, Mars, Sol, Venus,

And Luna

Now silver, now gold, and now an element

Now water, now wine, now blood

Now virgin’s milk, now spume of the sea, or vinegar

Now sal gemme, now common salt

Now auri pigmentum

Now the purged sea purified with sulphur

And thus they figure it because they would not reveal it to the ignorant

Nor conceal it from those that are wise

And that the copper which is handled be not distributed to fools

This only Luna is called by all names.”

Softly, in the silent evening, hidden by the shadows of a soundproof fortress,

the long invisible hand slowly unlocks the tinted window.

EN — Los Angeles, 2025