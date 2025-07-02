Pierre Allain “Passive Layers” Diana / Milano

La mostra personale dell’artista francese Pierre Allain “Passive Layers” presso Diana, sarà visitabile fino al 5 luglio. Di seguito sono riportati i lavori presenti in mostra.
1.
Closer, 2025
plexiglass, stainless steel
230 × 356 cm
2.
Untitled, 2025
electropolished stainless steel (1), table
70 × 140 × 75 cm
3.
Self-monitoring (VIII), 2025
sodium polyacrylate (2), steel, drywall
2.5 × 106 × 4 cm
4.
Container, 2025
11 m3
(1) Electrolytic polishing is a surface treatment technique that involves electrochemically dissolving the outer layer of a metal to achieve
a corrosion-resistant surface. In the medical field, this technique is used for medical devices, including orthopedic implants, surgical
instruments, and components of medical equipment.
(2) Sodium polyacrylate is a super-absorbent polymer capable of absorbing and retaining large quantities of liquid originally invented and marketed in the 1970s for hygiene and cleaning products. It is used in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry, as well as in dressings to absorb body fluids.